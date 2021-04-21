Arrieta (3-1) allowed just one run across five innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Mets. He gave up three hits and three walks while striking out four.

The only damage against Arrieta came on a home run by J.D. Davis in the fifth inning, but the righty was otherwise able to strand five baserunners. The veteran has been solid in his return to Chicago, posting a 2.86 ERA through his first four starts. Arrieta will look to keep it going in his next scheduled appearance Sunday against the Brewers.