Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Emerges victorious Sunday
Arrieta (12-8) allowed one earned run on three hits across six innings in Sunday's 7-2 road win over the Diamondbacks. He walked three and struck out six.
Arrieta has now gone 4-1 over his last six starts, improving his ERA to 3.73 during that span. His 135 strikeouts are second on the Cubs behind Jon Lester, while his 12 wins lead the team. Arrieta is in line to toe the rubber again Friday, this time at home in an interleague matchup with the Blue Jays.
