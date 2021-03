Arrieta is expected to begin the season as the Cubs' No. 2 pitcher, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kyle Hendricks was officially named the Opening Day starter Tuesday, and Arrieta has slotted in behind Hendricks this spring, so that should continue into the regular season. Arrieta struggled the last two seasons in Philadelphia, but perhaps he can turn things around now that he's back in Chicago, where he won the Cy Young Award back in 2015.