Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Expected to face limited pitch count Thursday
Arrieta (hamstring) is expected to start the Cubs' series opener with the Brewers on Thursday, but said that he'll be scheduled to throw around 75 to 80 pitches, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Cubs were pleased with how Arrieta looked during his 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, but because the right-hander hasn't taken the mound for a game since Sept. 4, it's expected that he'll eased back into the fold with an abbreviated outing Thursday. That could limit Arrieta's appeal in DFS contests since it's less likely that he comes out of the start as the pitcher of record, but even if he only tosses four or five innings, that may be enough for season-long owners to justify activating him. Assuming he toes the rubber Thursday, Arrieta would line up for two more starts before the regular season ends, and isn't likely to face as restrictive pitch counts in those outings.
