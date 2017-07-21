Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Fans six in no decision Friday

Arrieta (9-7) allowed two runs on five hits while striking out six across six innings, but received no decision Friday against the Cardinals.

Arrieta showed some of his best control of the season and left the game with a 3-2 lead, but the bullpen imploded in the eighth inning, keeping him from a having a shot to earn his 10th victory of the campaign. Although he's been an inconsistent player this season, he's lowered his ERA by more than half a run since June 17, and he certainly has the potential to reward fantasy owners with a strong second half. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the White Sox.