Play

Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Game 4 of NLDS postponed

Arrieta's scheduled start against the Nationals in Game 4 of the NLDS has been postponed due to rain, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The contest has been rescheduled for Wednesday, and the Cubs are expected to stick with Arrieta as their pitcher for Game 4. The Nationals haven't announced their pitching plans, but Arrieta will likely face off against Stephen Strasburg.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast