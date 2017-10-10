Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Game 4 of NLDS postponed
Arrieta's scheduled start against the Nationals in Game 4 of the NLDS has been postponed due to rain, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
The contest has been rescheduled for Wednesday, and the Cubs are expected to stick with Arrieta as their pitcher for Game 4. The Nationals haven't announced their pitching plans, but Arrieta will likely face off against Stephen Strasburg.
More News
-
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Will pitch Game 4•
-
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Set for bullpen session Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Appears to be in line for Game 3 of NLDS•
-
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Will not start Sunday's season finale•
-
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Will start Sunday•
-
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Takes 10th loss in short outing•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...