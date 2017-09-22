Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Goes five innings in return from hamstring injury

Arrieta gave up one run on five hits and a walk while striking out two in five innings Thursday against the Brewers. He did not factor in the decision.

Arrieta only threw 73 pitches (43 strikes) in his first start after missing almost three weeks with a hamstring injury. Given the importance of the game (the Cubs are working on securing the N.L. Central crown) and Arrieta's expected pitch count, this was not a surprise. He is expected to start again Tuesday in St. Louis, and should be allowed to go deeper in that outing. It is unclear if he will stay on turn and pitch again in the final game of the season next weekend or if the Cubs will go a different route in an effort to set up their playoff rotation.