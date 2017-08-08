Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Grabs 11th win
Arrieta (11-8) allowed three runs -- two earned -- on nine hits while striking out five batters through 6.1 innings during Monday's win over San Francisco.
The numbers aren't nearly as flashy, but Arrieta hasn't allowed more than four earned runs in any of his past 16 starts and now sports a 3.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 8.7 K/9 for the campaign. He's a strong two-month stretch away from posting another high-end fantasy season, and the righty has plenty of motivation with free agency ahead this offseason. Arrieta projects to make his next start against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
