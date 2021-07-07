The Cubs placed Arrieta on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with right hamstring tightness, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The 35-year-old will be sidelined until the beginning of the second half, and possibly longer. Arrieta was sieged for seven runs in 1.2 innings Tuesday, and though he's put forth very few good starts in the last couple months, he may remain part of the starting rotation once healthy due to a lack of better options. Trevor Williams is an option to start games during Arrieta's absence, as is Cory Abbott, whom the Cubs recalled Wednesday in a corresponding move.