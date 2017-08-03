Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Hit with tough loss Wednesday

Arrieta (10-8) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks during Wednesday's loss to the Diamondbacks. He struck out eight.

Despite turning in another solid outing, Arrieta was saddled with the loss as the Cubs were blanked by Zack Godley and the Diamondbacks' bullpen. The 31-year-old is hitting his stride for the fantasy homestretch, and he now owns a shiny 2.08 ERA and 31:11 K:BB in six starts (39 innings) since the beginning of July. He'll look to keep things rolling in a favorable matchup against the Giants on Monday.