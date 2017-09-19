Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Hopeful to start Thursday

Arrieta (hamstring) said he's hopeful to start Thursday against the Brewers, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Arrieta came through a light bullpen session with no issues Tuesday, and if he checks out Wednesday, the 31-year-old will rejoin the Cubs' rotation for Thursday's series opener against the Brewers. If he does start Thursday, Arrieta would likely be able to make two additional starts beyond that before the regular season ends. He would likely be on a pitch limit in his first start back.