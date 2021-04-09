Arrieta (2-0) allowed two runs on seven hits across six innings of work to secure the win Thursday against the Pirates. He walked three and struck out four.

Arrieta now has two quality starts and two wins through his first two appearances, as he's allowed just three earned runs across 12 innings of work. He only has nine strikeouts in that time, which is about par for the course for the veteran, who hasn't posted a K/9 of 9.0 or better since 2015. It also should be noted that both of Arrieta's starts have come against Pittsburgh, which isn't considered a particularly potent offensive team. The righty might face a slightly stiffer challenge when he takes the hill again Wednesday against the Brewers.