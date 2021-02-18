Arrieta is projected to be the Cubs' No. 2 starter behind Kyle Hendricks to begin the season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs have lost Yu Darvish, Jon Lester and Jose Quintana this offseason, so there are certainly rotation spots to fill behind Hendricks. Alec Mills returns and will be in the mix along with Zach Davies, who came over from San Diego in the Darvish trade. Arrieta is penciled in as the No. 2 starter at this point, but things could certainly change during spring training.