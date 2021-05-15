Arrieta (4-3) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings in a 4-2 victory over the Tigers. He struck out one.

Both runs scored on solo shots by Jake Rogers and Seth Grossman, but Arrieta otherwise held the Detroit offense in check. The veteran right-hander was making his first start since April 30 due to a thumb injury and was limited to 78 pitches (47 strikes), but he still came through with his fourth quality start of the year. He'll take a 4.10 ERA and 29:13 K:BB through 37.1 innings into his next outing.