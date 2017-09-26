Cubs' Jake Arrieta: On pitch count Tuesday
Manager Joe Maddon announced that Arrieta will be on a 75-to-85 pitch limit in Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Arrieta threw only 71 pitches in his five-inning start against the Brewers last week and will be under a similar pitch restriction this time around. The 31-year-old looked sharp in his last outing, but his DFS upside Tuesday is ultimately limited by his inability to pitch late in the game.
More News
-
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Goes five innings in return from hamstring injury•
-
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Will start against Milwaukee on Thursday•
-
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Expected to face limited pitch count Thursday•
-
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Hopeful to start Thursday•
-
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Bullpen slated for Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Tosses successful bullpen•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...