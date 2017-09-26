Play

Cubs' Jake Arrieta: On pitch count Tuesday

Manager Joe Maddon announced that Arrieta will be on a 75-to-85 pitch limit in Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Arrieta threw only 71 pitches in his five-inning start against the Brewers last week and will be under a similar pitch restriction this time around. The 31-year-old looked sharp in his last outing, but his DFS upside Tuesday is ultimately limited by his inability to pitch late in the game.

