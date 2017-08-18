Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Picks up 13th win
Arrieta (13-8) earned the win over the Blue Jays on Friday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks while striking out six over 6.1 innings.
After allowing a run in the first, Arrieta settled in and faced just three over the minimum over his next five frames. He ran back into a bit of trouble in the seventh before being pulled, but the bullpen kept the inherited runners from scoring, and Arrieta has now allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven consecutive starts to begin the second half. The right-hander may not be all the way back to his Cy Young form, but he's closer to it than he was over the first three months.
