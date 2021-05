Arrieta (5-4) recorded the win Tuesday against the Pirates after giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk over five innings.

The veteran righty struggled early as he surrendered all three runs and five hits across the first two frames, but he blanked the Buccos for the rest of the outing. Arrieta has a 4.37 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 38:16 K:BB over 47.1 innings (nine starts) this season.