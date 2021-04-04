Arrieta (1-0) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over six innings in a 5-1 victory over the Pirates. He struck out five.

The veteran right-hander is no longer the dominant force who won a Cy Young Award with the Cubs in 2015, but Arrieta still had a successful start to his second stint in Chicago. He threw 53 of 84 pitches for strikes and shut down the Bucs after they squeezed across a run in the first inning to pick up the quality start. Arrieta will get a rematch with the Pirates in his next scheduled start Thursday in Pittsburgh.