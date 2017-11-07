Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Receives one-year offer from Cubs
Arrieta received a one-year qualifying offer from the Cubs on Monday, the Chicago Sun Times reports.
This is more of a formality than anything, since Arrieta has already made it publicly known that he'd rather sign a multi-year deal as a free agent this offseason, rather than the one-year, $17.4 million offer given by the Cubs on Monday. Even though he only made $15.6 million in 2017, the 31-year-old understandably wants to secure long-term financial security and isn't expected to accept the one-year offer, leaving his future uncertain at the moment.
