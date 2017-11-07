Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Receives qualifying offer from Cubs

Arrieta received a qualifying offer from the Cubs on Monday, the Chicago Sun Times reports.

This is more of a formality than anything, since Arrieta has already made it publicly known that he'd rather sign a multi-year deal as a free agent this offseason, rather than the one-year, $17.4 million offer given by the Cubs on Monday. The Cubs will receive draft pick compensation if Arrieta signs elsewhere this offseason.

