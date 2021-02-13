Arrieta (hamstring) agreed to a one-year contract with the Cubs on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Arrieta spent the past three seasons with the Phillies, but he'll now return to the Cubs, where he pitched well across more than four seasons and won the Cy Young Award in 2015. He was less effective in Philadelphia while battling serious injuries, and he missed the final few weeks of the regular season in 2020 due to a right hamstring strain. However, the 34-year-old should be healthy heading into spring training in 2021 and should take on a prominent role in the Cubs' rotation following the offseason departures of Yu Darvish and Jon Lester. His deal is worth approximately $6.5 million, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.