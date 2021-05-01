Arrieta (3-3) took the loss Friday, coughing up seven runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 3.1 innings as the Cubs were downed 8-6 by the Reds. He struck out two.

The veteran right-hander lasted only 67 pitches (42 strikes) before being chased from the game. Arrieta has lost three of his last four outings, but this was the first time in 2021 he failed to pitch at least five innings or allowed more than three runs, and he came into Friday having served up only two homers in 28 innings. Arrieta will take a 4.31 ERA and 28:12 K:BB into his next start.