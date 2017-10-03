Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Set for bullpen session Wednesday
Arrieta will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Arrieta was originally scheduled to throw a simulated game Wednesday, but the Cubs are worried about the potentially slick field conditions, so they'll play it safe given his recent hamstring issues and limit him to a bullpen session. Manager Joe Maddon insisted Arrieta didn't suffer a setback and that the move was precautionary. Assuming the bullpen goes well, Arrieta is expected to start either Game 3 or Game 4 of the NLDS against the Nationals.
