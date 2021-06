Arrieta (5-7) took the loss Monday as the Cubs fell 5-2 to the Mets, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The veteran has now failed to pitch past five innings in six straight starts, posting a 6.66 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB through 25.2 innings over that stretch. Arrieta hasn't delivered useful fantasy numbers since 2018, and despite his solid April performance, it looks like the current campaign will be no different for the 35-year-old.