Arrieta tossed four innings of one-run ball in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against Cleveland. He allowed four hits and struck out five.

This looked like the Arrieta from his previous stint with the Cubs, as he was locked in across the 17 batters he faced. The veteran righty now has a 2.89 ERA and seven strikeouts across 9.1 innings this spring. He's coming off a tough 2020 campaign in which he posted a 5.08 ERA and 1.51 WHIP in nine starts for the Phillies, but he will have the chance to prove he has something left as Chicago's likely No. 2 starter.