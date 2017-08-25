Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Shines again in no-decision

Arrieta allowed just one unearned run on four hits with three walks and eight strikeouts over 5.2 innings, but didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Reds.

Arrieta was sharp from the start, striking out the first four batters he faced. His only blemish came on a Joey Votto RBI single after a Kris Bryant error turned what should have been a routine out into a runner on second base. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner has turned it on over his past eight starts, holding each of his opponents in that span to two or fewer runs en route to a 5-1 record. He was on pace for his 14th win until the bullpen blew a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning. Expect Arrieta to stay hot Tuesday against the Pirates.