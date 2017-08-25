Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Shines again in no-decision
Arrieta allowed just one unearned run on four hits with three walks and eight strikeouts over 5.2 innings, but didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Reds.
Arrieta was sharp from the start, striking out the first four batters he faced. His only blemish came on a Joey Votto RBI single after a Kris Bryant error turned what should have been a routine out into a runner on second base. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner has turned it on over his past eight starts, holding each of his opponents in that span to two or fewer runs en route to a 5-1 record. He was on pace for his 14th win until the bullpen blew a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning. Expect Arrieta to stay hot Tuesday against the Pirates.
More News
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...