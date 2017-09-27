Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Takes 10th loss in short outing

Arrieta (14-10) allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts over three innings to take the loss Tuesday in St. Louis.

After surrendering a leadoff homer to Matt Carpenter, Arrieta almost worked around a one-out triple by Dexter Fowler until Chicago committed a pair of defensive miscues behind him. Shortstop Mike Freeman mishandled a routine ground ball to score Fowler then Ian Happ took a bad route on a deep Randal Grichuk drive to allow an RBI triple that put St. Louis up 3-0 in the first inning. Arrieta proceeded to surrender a two-run homer to Tommy Pham in the next frame, but was able to work a scoreless third before being replaced by Mike Montgomery after 67 pitches. With Chicago's magic number for clinching the NL Central at one, Arietta's next start will likely come in the postseason rather than in Sunday's regular season finale against the Reds. He came in with a 1.97 ERA in 11 outings since the All-Star break, so expect a sharper Arrieta when he next takes the mound.