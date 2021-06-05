Arrieta (5-6) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Padres after allowing six runs on six hits and two walks while fanning one across two innings.

This was Arrieta's worst start of the season by a wide margin, as he needed 58 pitches just to complete the first two innings, gave up two homers and allowed six of the eight runs the Cubs gave up throughout the game. The veteran right-hander has allowed four or more runs in three of his last six outings and owns an 8.28 ERA during that stretch, a span in which he's tossed more than five complete innings just once. The veteran will try to bounce back next week in a tough matchup on the road against the Padres.