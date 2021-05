Arrieta (5-5) allowed five runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks over 3.2 innings Sunday, striking out three and taking the loss against Cincinnati.

The Reds jumped on Arrieta right out of the gate, plating three runs in the first inning. He later gave up two more runs in the fourth, including a solo homer by Eugenio Suarez. Arrieta's ERA bumped up to 4.41 as he fell to 5-5 through 10 starts this season. He's projected to face the Giants on the road next weekend.