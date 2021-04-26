Arrieta (3-2) allowed one run on two hits and three walks over six innings Sunday, striking out eight and taking a loss against Milwaukee.

The Brewers jumped all over Arrieta in the first inning as the first four batters reached base. He managed to escape the no-out, bases-loaded jam after allowing just one run and cruised for the rest of his outing. However, he was outdueled by Brandon Woodruff and the Cubs were shut out with just four hits. Arrieta will carry a 2.57 ERA into Friday's road matchup with the Reds.