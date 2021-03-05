Arrieta faced live batters Tuesday and threw a bullpen session Thursday, but he's yet to appear in a Cactus League game, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs are working on mechanical adjustments with Arrieta in camp, and it's not too surprising that they're easing the veteran into game action. At this point in his career, the key is staying healthy, especially after injuries slowed him down the past two seasons. Expect Arrieta to continue ramping up slowly during spring training, but the Cubs hope he can shoulder a decent load during the regular season, likely as the No. 2 starter behind Kyle Hendricks.