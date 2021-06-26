Arrieta allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings Friday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.

Arrieta's night could've gone a lot worse if he hadn't found a way out of two bases-loaded scenarios. He allowed a run to score in the second on an RBI groundout by Gavin Lux and then was taken deep to lead off the third by Zach McKinstry. Arrieta hasn't been able to reproduce the same magic he had in his first stint with the Cubs, as he currently owns a 5.32 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 60:30 BB:K over 71 innings. He's now lined up for a meeting against Milwaukee next week.