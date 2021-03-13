Arrieta allowed two runs on four hits and three walks across 3.1 innings in Friday's Cactus League game against the Brewers. He struck out two.

Arrieta was not as sharp as he was in his first spring start, when he tossed two scoreless innings with just one hit and one walk allowed. On a more positive note, the veteran recorded his first two strikeouts of the spring and increased his workload. Arrieta will likely serve as the No. 2 starter behind Kyle Hendricks in his first season back with Chicago. He'll be looking to rebound from the 5.08 ERA and 1.51 WHIP he posted in nine starts last season.