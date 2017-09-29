Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Will not start Sunday's season finale

Arrieta will no longer take the mound against the Reds on Sunday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Instead of toeing the rubber one last time before the playoffs, Arrieta will now throw a simulated game Sunday, in order to receive a little more rest and to take it easy on his hamstring. The right-hander recently pitched against the Cardinals on Tuesday, allowing five runs (three earned) over the course of three innings, which was just his second start since Sept. 4, due to the hamstring injury. Arrieta stated that this move was made with the playoffs in mind and reiterated that he feels strong and healthy. The Cubs have yet to announce the rotation ahead of the NLDS against Washington, although it sounds as though manager Joe Maddon may hold off until the club is back at Wrigley Field for Game 3 of the series to throw Arrieta.