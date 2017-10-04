Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Will pitch Game 4

Arrieta will take the mound for Game 4 of the NLDS against Washington, if it's necessary, according to manager Joe Maddon, Jesse Rogers of ESPNChicago.com reports.

Arrieta will receive a little extra time to recover from his strained hamstring that has been bothering him for the past few weeks, while Jose Quintana lands the Game 3 start. Maddon decided to go with Kyle Hendricks and Jon Lester for the opener two contests, respectively, while hoping that gives Arrieta the break he needs to be ready for next Tuesday's affair, if the series goes to a fourth game. Looking ahead to the near future, Arrieta will toss a bullpen session Wednesday afternoon and will likely follow that up with another before his anticipated start.