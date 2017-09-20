Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Will start against Milwaukee on Thursday

Arrieta (hamstring) is set to take the mound against the Brewers on Thursday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander will make his first start since facing the Pirates on Sept. 4, which was the game Arrieta was forced to exit due to right hamstring tightness. Looking ahead to Thursday's outing, Arrieta will be kept on a 75-to-80 pitch limit as he makes his return to the mound, although upcoming starts should see him proceed without any sort of restriction. On the year, he's compiled a 3.48 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 28 starts.