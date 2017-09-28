Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Will start Sunday
Arrieta is expected to start Sunday's game against the Reds, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Despite having already clinched the NL Central, the Cubs will still send out Arrieta for Sunday's regular-season finale. He recently returned from a hamstring injury and was on a pitch count in his last outing, so the team likely wants to get him one final tune-up contest before the postseason. Arrieta has been sharp since the All-Star break, compiling a 2.28 ERA and 61:20 K:BB in 67 innings (12 starts), so look for him to close the year out on a high note.
More News
-
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Takes 10th loss in short outing•
-
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: On pitch count Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Goes five innings in return from hamstring injury•
-
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Will start against Milwaukee on Thursday•
-
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Expected to face limited pitch count Thursday•
-
Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Hopeful to start Thursday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...