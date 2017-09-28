Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Will start Sunday

Arrieta is expected to start Sunday's game against the Reds, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Despite having already clinched the NL Central, the Cubs will still send out Arrieta for Sunday's regular-season finale. He recently returned from a hamstring injury and was on a pitch count in his last outing, so the team likely wants to get him one final tune-up contest before the postseason. Arrieta has been sharp since the All-Star break, compiling a 2.28 ERA and 61:20 K:BB in 67 innings (12 starts), so look for him to close the year out on a high note.