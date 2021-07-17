Arrieta (hamstring) won't return from the 10-day injured list when he's first eligible Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Arrieta has been dealing with right hamstring tightness since July 7, and manager David Ross said Friday that the right-hander has been working on some things in the bullpen during his absence. A timetable for his return hasn't yet been established, although the Cubs may take a cautious approach so he has time to sort things out following a lackluster start to the season.