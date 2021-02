Jewell signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Friday and received an invitation to big-league camp, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old joined the Giants last offseason and spent part of the 2020 campaign at the alternate training site, but he never made his way to the big club. Jewell appeared in 18 games for the Angels in 2019 and delivered a 6.84 EAR, 1.37 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB across 26.1 innings.