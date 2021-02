Marisnick was officially added to the Cubs' roster Sunday when the team designated Phillip Ervin for assignment, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Marisnick was fully expected to have a reserve outfield spot when he signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with Chicago on Feb. 11, but the release of Ervin locks him in. The right-handed Marisnick could form a left field platoon with left-handed Joc Pederson, who is also a new addition to the roster.