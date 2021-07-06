Marisnick went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 13-3 loss to Philadelphia.
The outfielder opened the scoring with a second-inning homer, his first long ball in exactly two months. Marisnick missed nearly a month with a hamstring strain in that span. The 30-year-old has gone 4-for-14 with a homer, a triple, two RBI and three runs scored in his last five games. He's posted a .242/.312/.485 slash line with five long balls, three triples, 18 RBI, 15 runs scored and three stolen bases through 109 plate appearances.