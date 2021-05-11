Marisnick (hamstring) landed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Marisnick exited Sunday's game against the Pirates with a right hamstring strain. He underwent tests Monday, with manager David Ross revealing that Marisnick was diagnosed with a mild-to-moderate strain, according to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. Whether or not he's in contention to return from the IL when first eligible remains to be seen. The Cubs won't immediately fill his spot with another outfielder, as it's reliever Brad Wieck who's been recalled in a corresponding move.