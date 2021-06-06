Cubs manager David Ross said Marisnick (hamstring) looked good during running drills Saturday, and the outfielder could be activated from the 10-day injured list as early as Monday, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Slowly but surely, the Cubs are returning to full strength in the outfield. Jason Heyward was reinstated from the injured list Saturday, while Joc Pederson (back) is considered day-to-day and could be back in action for Monday's series opener in San Diego. If that's the case, Marisnick would likely have to settle for fourth-outfielder duties once he's reinstated, though he should be a mainstay in the lineup versus left-handed pitching.