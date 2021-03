Manager David Ross said Monday that the Cubs are targeting March 13 to March 15 for Marisnick's (calf) return to the Cactus League lineup, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Marisnick was shut down last week after experiencing some calf discomfort, but the Cubs are viewing the injury as a minor setback at this time. Assuming the outfielder sticks to his current rehab program without issue, he should be ready to return to game action by the middle of next week.