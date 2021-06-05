Marisnick (hamstring) has joined the Cubs in San Francisco and could be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Marisnick began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, and he went 1-for-6 with a double and three strikeouts across two games in the minors. He isn't starting Friday against the Giants, but manager David Ross described the outfielder's absence as a "day off" and said that the 30-year-old took batting practice on the field ahead of the game.