Marisnick went 2-for-4 with a home run, one double, five RBI and three runs in Friday's win over the Brewers.

Marisnick has served as the starting center fielder in each of the last three games since the Cubs have faced three consecutive southpaws, and he was a key force in Friday's 15-2 victory. He cleared the bases with a double in the first inning before driving in a run on a groundout in the second frame. Marisnick then capped off his dominant performance with a solo home run in the fourth inning. The 30-year-old is now hitting .269 with eight RBI and six runs in 26 at-bats to begin the season.