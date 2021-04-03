Marisnick is starting in center field and batting sixth in Saturday's game against the Pirates.

Marisnick picks up his first start of the season as Ian Happ heads to the bench. Pittsburgh is starting lefty Tyler Anderson, but Happ is a switch hitter, so this likely isn't a pure platoon situation and Happ should start most days moving forward. Still, this is something to keep an eye on, as Marisnick would certainly have more fantasy value if he earns more regular playing time. Chicago manager David Ross said he didn't want Marisnick to get "stale" after a productive spring training, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.