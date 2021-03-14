Marisnick (calf) said his leg felt "really good" after appearing as the designated hitter in a "B" game Saturday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Marisnick led off each of the first five innings, and he delivered three hits, including a double. The outfielder said he had "no problems" afterward, so the Cubs will likely try to get him back in the field during a Cactus League game soon. Marisnick projects as the team's fourth outfielder this season, behind the starting trio of Joc Pederson, Ian Happ and Jason Heyward.