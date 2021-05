Marisnick (hamstring) was participating in on-field work ahead of Monday's game against the Padres, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Marisnick was running the bases Friday, and he progressed to agility/running drills and batting practice ahead of Monday's game. Marisnick has been on the injured list with a right hamstring strain since May 11, but it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action.