Marisnick (calf) will start in right field and will bat fifth in Monday's Cactus League game against the White Sox, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Marisnick's strained calf felt fine while he served as a designated hitter in a "B" game over the weekend, prompting the Cubs to clear him for his usual duties in the outfield. The 29-year-old is expected to begin the season as Chicago's fourth or fifth outfielder, with Joc Pederson, Ian Happ and Jason Heyward seemingly locked in as the team's everyday starters from left to right.